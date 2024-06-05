ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $78.84. Approximately 318,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,845,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $397,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.