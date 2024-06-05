Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 153,830 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,830 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 2,284,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.