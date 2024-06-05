Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 250,958 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 9,367,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,818. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

