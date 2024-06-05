Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 226,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

