Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $14.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,776.28. 142,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,225. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,303.93 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,952.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,835.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

