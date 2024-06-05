Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

ROK traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.54. 569,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,605. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.