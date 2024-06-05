Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.76% of Navigator worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 217,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.