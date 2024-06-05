Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $36.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. 16,016,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,215. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

