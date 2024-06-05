Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $4.23 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 274,767 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,181,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 765,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,121. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

