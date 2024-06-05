Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 372,662 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372,662 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 859,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

