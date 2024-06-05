Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.57. Oragenics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.