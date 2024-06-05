Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.57. Oragenics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
