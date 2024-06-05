Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Snehashish Sarkar Sells 9,980 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

