Oxen Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.98 million and $25,057.06 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,093.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00696357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00120073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00041951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00229340 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00089949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,189,963 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

