Oxen Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $26,755.05 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,508.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.62 or 0.00677716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00118403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00229678 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00062838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00089141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,186,437 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.