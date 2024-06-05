PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

