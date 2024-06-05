Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 1,252 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

