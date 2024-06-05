Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of BA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,463. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

