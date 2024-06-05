Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $92.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 794,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 897,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $485.71. 2,553,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,066. The company has a market cap of $440.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.16 and a 200-day moving average of $456.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

