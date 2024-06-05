Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $112,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,780 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. 11,187,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

