Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 836,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,827. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.