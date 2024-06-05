Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 196 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.30. 1,387,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,658. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.