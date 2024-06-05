Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 24,204 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 107,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 1,787,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,653. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

