Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1135379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

