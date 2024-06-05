PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.69

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 614787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $498.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

