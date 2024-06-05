PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.13. 750,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

