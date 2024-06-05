Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

