Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 183,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,844. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

