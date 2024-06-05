Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,307. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

