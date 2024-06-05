PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 31,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,416. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

