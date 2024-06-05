PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 31,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,416. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.