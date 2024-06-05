PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
