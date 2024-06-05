PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,978. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
