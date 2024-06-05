PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PHK remained flat at $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 395,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

