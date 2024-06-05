PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

