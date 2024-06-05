Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNE. Desjardins cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. Insiders purchased 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $35,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

