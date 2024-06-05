Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,494 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 2,681,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,791. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

