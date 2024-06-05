Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NRIX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 84,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $809.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,489 shares of company stock worth $112,904 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,410,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.