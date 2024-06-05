Polymesh (POLYX) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $236.49 million and approximately $47.53 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,057,397,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,057,397,981.139957 with 852,150,858.957084 in circulation. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

