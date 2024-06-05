Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,257 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Post worth $40,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Post Stock Down 0.3 %

POST traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 102,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,305. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.