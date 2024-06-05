PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $344.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00117766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008377 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 474.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

