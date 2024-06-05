Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 6.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.86. 29,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $968.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

