Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.61

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 246835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,612 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Premier by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.