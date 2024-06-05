Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,140 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 9.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Prologis worth $862,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,509,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,741,000 after purchasing an additional 475,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

