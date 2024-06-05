Prom Price Hits $11.57 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $211.23 million and $12.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $11.57 or 0.00016271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,180.32 or 1.00063936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00112024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.3737523 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,619,506.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

