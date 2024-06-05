ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 71.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProPetro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ProPetro by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 103,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

