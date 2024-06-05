ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading 1.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 95,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

