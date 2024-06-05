ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.83

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 3540545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

