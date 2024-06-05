Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $30.32

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.32, but opened at $31.23. Proto Labs shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 11,776 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $806.44 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 185.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $360,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.