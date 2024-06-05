Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $68.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

