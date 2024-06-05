PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 385,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,116. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

