PVH’s (PVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $128.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

PVH Stock Down 2.6 %

PVH stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $45,911,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

